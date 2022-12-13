Only one partial school closure reported in Aylesbury as snowfall eases

Only one partial school closure has been announced in Aylesbury today (13 December)as cold temperatures did not bring as much snow as first feared.

Bedgrove Infant School is opening at 10am today, due to the icy conditions surrounding the school.

A school spokesman informed parents that opening at 10am will enable staff to “clear the site”.

While starting later also allows staff and pupils travelling from further afield more time to arrive at the premises.

The spokesman said: “This will allow for us to clear the site and will also allow both pupils and staff members to make a slower journey to school, ensuring that they arrive safely. If you have children at both Bedgrove Infant School and Bedgrove Junior School, Infant children can be brought in for the usual time of 9am, via the main entrance only.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, however, the safety of our pupils and staff members is paramount. We will notify parents of any changes to this via ParentMail.”

Yesterday, John Colet School asked students to learn remotely , while a further four schools and two infant institutions opened at 10am as a result of the icy weather.

Dozens of schools in Buckinghamshire announced changes to the usual school timetable to adapt to snowy conditions.

Today just nine education sites are listed as closed on the Bucks Council website.