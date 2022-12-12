Four schools in Aylesbury have closed as ice and snow has slowed traffic throughout Buckinghamshire.

Today (12 December), John Colet School, Stocklake Park School, The Mandeville School, and Booker Park School have all closed in some capacity.

Advertisement

Britain is facing the coldest weather of the year, and current projection suggest the temperature is -1C in Aylesbury.

England is covered in snow today (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Several other schools in Bucks made the call to close this morning, rather than encouraging parents to plough through the snow.

Headteacher Patrick Harty for John Colet School announced that the grounds are not “safe for all students and staff to be here today”.

Advertisement

Staff have set up online learning lessons to take place instead of the originally scheduled classroom sessions.

The headteacher added that he would further update parents later today on whether the premises will be open tomorrow.

Advertisement

Stocklake Park is partially closed due to issues certain members of staff were facing travelling long distances to get to the Aylesbury site.

Advertisement

Where possible parents were asked to delay sending their children to school in case there were not enough teachers around to support them.

The Mandeville School was closed until 10am this morning as staff needed extra time to clear snow and make the icy grounds safe for pupils.

Advertisement

As with Stokelake Park some members of staff were delayed getting to the institution.

Booker Park School was also partially closed with parents and students asked not to reach the grounds until 10am.

Advertisement

Once again some members of staff called in to say they would be arriving late due to the adverse weather conditions.

Oak Green School is operating at full capacity, but delayed its opening until 10am to allow staff and students more time to arrive.

Advertisement

Turnfurlong Junior School and Bedgrove Infant School are also closed today, although the latter is only partially shut with parents encouraged to drop off their youngsters at 10am.

Other schools listed as closed on the Bucks Council website include:

Advertisement

Speen Church of England School in Princes Risborough The Misbourne School in Great Missenden Little Kingshill Combined School in Great Missenden Prestwood Junior School in Great Missenden Lee Common Church of England School in Great Missenden Prestwood Infant School in Great Missenden Marsworth Church of England Infant School in Tring

Little Missenden Church of England School

Advertisement

The Wendover Pre-School

Great Missenden Church of England Combined School

Advertisement

Long Crendon School

Akeley Wood Senior School in Buckingham

Advertisement

Haddenham Community Infant School

Pebble Brook School

Advertisement