One-woman 'brutally honest' comedy show on motherhood comes to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Priscilla Queen of the Disaster is showing at the Norman Bragg Studio at the theatre on Friday 8 July.

The show cuts through idealistic perceptions of motherhood, not seeing it as paying a photographer to take a perfect photo of your bundle of joy curled

up in a basket.

It is not the heavily curated version that everyone else seems to be sharing on Instagram.

Priscilla Queen of the Disaster shows that there is no preparation for motherhood and it is not like anyone anticipates.

The production team says, Priscilla Queen of the Disaster is brutally honest about being a mum.

Priscilla Queen of Disaster

While, being a mum is full of love and is undoubtedly a huge privilege, the act wants to discuss just how hard it is.

It wants to acknowledge that on some days mothers have no idea how they will make it through until bedtime?

Producers hope audience members will leave with tears streaming down their faces from uncontrollably laughing along.

It is hoped if mothers can share the bad, that they might not feel so alone.

Susie, shares her story of becoming a mum, and then attempting to raise two little boys into fully formed and well-rounded human beings, with a sense of humour of course.

Susie wants to show what parenting is really like, rather than what people might think when they log into Instagram.

Priscilla Queen of the Disaster covers everything from dodgy yoga classes to becoming a milkable creature, letting go of perfection

and embracing the uncertainty of everything that is motherhood.

One audience member left the show, saying it was: “An emotional rollercoaster, but what a story. A must see.”

Another immediate review from a happy customer, stated Susie was a ‘Wonderful Storyteller, we were heartbroken– we did not expect that’.