The Feeling frontman Dan Gillespie Sells 'grateful' to still be performing ahead of Waddesdon Manor gig

Dan and his ‘best friends’ are set to perform at Waddesdon Manor on Sunday 3 July as the special guests of McFly.

The Feeling have stayed together for 20 years and their passion for music remains as great as ever.

The Feeling

Dan told The Bucks Herald: “We’re just grateful to be out there, grateful to have an audience and grateful to be able to do what we do for a living.

"We’ve been together for over 20 years, you always feel really grateful to still be out there doing it.”

In 2006 The Feeling were the most played act on UK radio, blowing up with major hits like ‘Fill My Little World’.

Now, the band are still going strong,releasing their sixth album, Loss. Hope. Love.

At the Sunday show The Feeling are special guests for McFly, the early noughties pop-rock sensations.

Dan added: “I think there’s quite a bit of crossover between their audience and ours.

"So, we’ll definitely play a new song, we have a shorter set as a support act so we’ll ram-pack it with the hits.

"We’ve got enough time to play a few of the hits and a couple new ones as well.”

For bands of all shapes and sizes this summer represents a chance to get back to doing what they love without restrictions.

Covid-related rules meant the past two years saw bands playing reduced capacity gigs if performing at all.

Dan commented: “I think with the shock of Covid. I think everyone has reassessed what’s good in life. What life is all about.

"And everyone looks back and thinks about their lives, and their career. And all this kind of stuff.

"And you reassess things a little bit. And part of that reassessment, if you’re wise enough, is just to be grateful for what you’ve got.

"To try and lean into the good stuff. We’ve had this line-up for 20 years, and we are the best of friends.

“The shock of Covid made you stop and evaluate and not take this stuff for granted.