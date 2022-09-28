One-off Jack Whitehall stand-up show announced at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Jack Whitehall is taking to the stage at Aylesbury’s best-known venue next week for a one-off gig.

The 34-year-old is testing out new material in Aylesbury next Saturday (8 October) ahead of his next arena tour.

This rare chance to see the famous actor and stand-up comic comes at a time when he isn’t actively touring.

Recently, Jack has been featured in Disney’s The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, Amazon’s Good Omens and on Clifford The Big Red Dog.

He also hit the big screen appearing opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, in the family-friendly blockbuster, Jungle Cruise.

Jack has been appearing on television screens in the UK for over decade popping up on popular comedy panel shows.

Before emerging as one of the best known stand-ups in the country.

He used that platform to create two hit television shows, Travels With My Father and Bad Education.

Jack has starred in a prime time UK drama, when he was a lead in the BBC’s adaptation of Decline and Fall.

He added another string to his bow, hosting the popular BAFTA award-winning sports panel show, A League Of Their Own.

Currently, the highly-talented Londoner is busy at work creating both a one-off special and a new season of his hit sitcom, Bad Education.

Originally, the show culminated with a feature length release in 2015, but it is now returning as one of the marquee programmes handpicked for the BBC Three relaunch.

BBC Three was taken off the air, and made a streaming-only service in 2016.

Since, returning as a freeview channel available on UK televisions earlier this year, few shows have been added to its new slate which garner the fanfare of Jack’s highly popular riff on the education system.

Ticketing information on the special one-off show can be found on the Ambassador Theatre Group website.

Tickets will be available to purchase from 10am tomorrow.