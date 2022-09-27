Marillion’s Aylesbury fans donate a tonne of goods to food poverty campaign

Marillion, the longstanding rock band, who formed in Aylesbury over 40 years ago asked its fans to support a local food bank campaign.

And the fans stepped up providing over one tonne of non-perishable food items to the Mayor of Aylesbury’s Ten Tonne Challenge.

During his year in charge, current mayor Councillor Tim Dixon, has pledged to donate 10 tonnes worth of non-perishable items for Aylesbury Foodbank.

Councillor Tim Dixon outside Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Marillion which formed in Aylesbury in 1979, put its name to the project ahead of its homecoming gig on Saturday (24 September).

Steve Hogarth and co. asked fans to bring along non-perishable items to Saturday’s special show at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Councillor Dixon said: “Thank you to all who donated to the challenge and helped us reach over one tonne of donations which will greatly support the residents of Aylesbury.

A trolley full of donations

“Not only that, but concert-goers kindly donated a total of £1,500 for the foodbank. I am so grateful to Marillion who invited the Foodbank to be part of their special homecoming evening and for their donation.

“Thank you also to Waitrose Aylesbury for their amazing support and a special thank you to Christelle Howell for your effort and brilliance. You are a true unsung hero.”

Aylesbury was one of the places Marillion is visiting on its latest European tour which will see the band travel over to France and the Netherlands.

Heather-Joy Garrett, operations manager at Aylesbury Foodbank said: “Aylesbury Foodbank has been open since 2016 and is part of the Trussell Trust network. There are eight foodbank centres across Aylesbury which provide help to those who may need it.

One tonne of donations have already been delivered

“Last year Aylesbury Foodbank fed 7,161 people with a total of 64,449 meals and sadly this need has risen already this year. We are very grateful to the Town Mayor for highlighting our charity in this way.”

The mayor’s scheme is ongoing with donation points set up throughout Aylesbury.

For more information on where the donation points are residents are encouraged to email [email protected] or call 01296 395514.