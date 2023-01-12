One millionth visitor at Bucks leisure centre receives 12-month free membership
The centre which opened just over 12 months ago counted in its millionth visitor
A 70-year-old yoga enthusiast was awarded a year-long free membership at a recently opened Bucks leisure centre.
Pam Addley, from Bucks, was the millionth person to set foot in Chilterns Lifestyle Centre in Amersham.
She uses the site for yoga, body conditioning, pilates and aqua aerobics classes.
Pam hopes to use the deal to improve her fitness and weight over the next 12 months.
Chilterns Lifestyle Centre opened in December 2021 costing £36 million to construct.
Among the facilities at the Amersham site is a 25-metre, eight lane swimming pool and soft play area.
Pam said: “I turned 70 last summer. I love the classes at the centre and I need the motivation from the instructors. I am not terribly strong or flexible but I do think it is starting to improve - I like that the classes cater for all ages and abilities.
“I was overwhelmed to be the millionth customer and absolutely delighted. I took advantage of the free day pass last year then joined on the platinum card. It is a real bonus winning the membership. I would certainly have continued with the membership but now I feel obliged to really put the effort in to earn that reward.”
The Chilterns Lifestyle Centre is managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council.
Thousands stopped by last month for the centre's first birthday where former World Record holder and Olympic medallist Colin Jackson was a special guest.
The ex-World Champion went head-to-head with Bucks residents on various fitness challenges.
Everyone Active says the new centre has seen a 238% increase in fitness memberships and 48% more people taking up swimming lessons at the new facility in comparison to Amersham's last centre.
Everyone Active contract manager, Steve Salwa, added: “Seeing our millionth visitor walk through the doors has been a huge achievement for the facility. Since opening, we’ve worked incredibly hard to engage with the local community, providing an array of activities to suit all ages and abilities. The site has become a central hub for the local community – delivering benefits across both mental and physical wellbeing – which was our mission when starting the project.