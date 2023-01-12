A 70-year-old yoga enthusiast was awarded a year-long free membership at a recently opened Bucks leisure centre.

Pam Addley, from Bucks, was the millionth person to set foot in Chilterns Lifestyle Centre in Amersham.

She uses the site for yoga, body conditioning, pilates and aqua aerobics classes.

Winner Pam Addley (L) with General Manager James Sexton at Chilterns Lifestyle Centre

Pam hopes to use the deal to improve her fitness and weight over the next 12 months.

Chilterns Lifestyle Centre opened in December 2021 costing £36 million to construct.

Among the facilities at the Amersham site is a 25-metre, eight lane swimming pool and soft play area.

Pam said: “I turned 70 last summer. I love the classes at the centre and I need the motivation from the instructors. I am not terribly strong or flexible but I do think it is starting to improve - I like that the classes cater for all ages and abilities.

“I was overwhelmed to be the millionth customer and absolutely delighted. I took advantage of the free day pass last year then joined on the platinum card. It is a real bonus winning the membership. I would certainly have continued with the membership but now I feel obliged to really put the effort in to earn that reward.”

The Chilterns Lifestyle Centre is managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council.

Thousands stopped by last month for the centre's first birthday where former World Record holder and Olympic medallist Colin Jackson was a special guest.

The ex-World Champion went head-to-head with Bucks residents on various fitness challenges.

Everyone Active says the new centre has seen a 238% increase in fitness memberships and 48% more people taking up swimming lessons at the new facility in comparison to Amersham's last centre.

