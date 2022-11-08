Fitness centres in Aylesbury and Buckingham launch activity campaign aimed at over 60s

A campaign has been launched across the UK including fitness centres in Aylesbury and Buckingham to encourage people over 60 to stay active.

The month-long campaign is being run at Aqua Vale Swimming Pool and Swan Pool and Leisure Centre.

Everyone Active is hoping to encourage more people over 60 to become physically and mentally active, with the launch of its Age Is Just a Number campaign.

Rena Hume

Now in its second year, the campaign celebrates the senior demographic by showcasing their fitness stories and proving what can be achieved by staying active into later life.

Starting last Monday on 1 November, the campaign runs until Wednesday 30 November, with nearby Chilterns Lifestyle Centre, Chalfont Leisure Centre and Chesham Leisure Centre also running the special sessions.

Bucks Council has partnered with the fitness operator to bring these activities to residents.

These include: senior racket sports and senior swimming at Chilterns Lifestyle Centre and Chalfont Leisure Centre, and senior badminton and senior short tennis at Chesham Leisure Centre.

Steve Salwa, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are proud to offer our members a friendly and welcoming environment that motivates people of all ages to get active.

“Maintaining physical activity and keeping socially active is vitally important for people aged 60 and over in the local community.

“This campaign aims to inspire people to try a new activity or engage in simple exercises each week at home, helping people of all abilities discover the different ways they can enjoy getting active.”

Among the amateur athletes taking part in the scheme in Bucks is local legend Rena Hume, who has been working out at Chalfont Leisure Centre since 1995. She is still going strong at 93 years young.

Sharon Duncan, 65, has been going to the same centre for 15 years.

While, 76-year-old Grant Hardy, who had a knee replacement in 2018, has used aqua exercises to kick start his recovery. In the past two years he has lost 38 pounds.