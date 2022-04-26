On your marks - the Buckingham Half Marathon is back

Organised by Buckingham & Stowe Running Club, the fourth Buckingham Half Marathon is taking place on Sunday, May 15.

Starting and finishing at Maids Moreton Playing Fields, competitors from all over the country will run the circular 13.1-mile course through the picturesque villages of Leckhampstead, Wicken, and Akeley and the surrounding countryside.

As one runner commented: “It is the most beautiful half marathon I have ever run.”

The start of the 2018 Buckingham Half Marathon

The proceeds from this year’s non-profit-making venture will go to Great Horwood-based Medical Detection Dogs.

The pioneering charity, which trains dogs to detect the odour of human disease is at the forefront of research into fighting cancer and helping people with life-threatening diseases

A spokesperson for the running club said: “We are also indebted to Maids Moreton and Akeley Parish Councils, Buckingham Town Rugby Club, Vitalograph, Seahawk Trophies, Tesco and BCQ printers.

"The list may seem long but it simply reflects the way the local community has got behind the event.”

They added: “The half marathon starts at 9.30am so why not come along and cheer on the runners – or even enter the race?”

The course will be fully marshaled and clearly marked, including mile markers.

All finishers will receive a Buckingham Half Marathon medal, and there will be trophies for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd male and female runners, 1st 40+ male and female runners, 1st 50+ male and female runners and 1st 60+ male and female runners.