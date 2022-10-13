Nurse from Aylesbury 'humbled' to claim Rising Star Award in Black History Month celebration

A nurse from Aylesbury was selected as one of six winners of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust’s Rising Stars award.

Adwoa Asamoah, was selected for accolade from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Now in its fifth year, the awards are part of larger celebrations conducted by the RCN for Black History Month.

Adwoa Asamoah

During October, RNC recognises nurses and healthcare support workers from London’s Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic nursing community who have made an outstanding contribution to the capital’s health and care system.

This year’s winners were recognised for taking their passion for justice and equality and using it to champion inclusion, to prioritise wellbeing for staff and patients, and to empower others.

Adwoa is a deputy sister in the cath labs at Harefield Hospital, she organises monthly staff reflective practice sessions to support staff wellbeing.

Advertisement

She also oversees infection prevention and control and hand hygiene for the department, and was instrumental in implementing changes to improve patient safety during the pandemic, the NHS reports.

She said: “I am grateful and humbled to receive recognition for my contribution to staff wellbeing. I am lucky to work in a team dedicated to saving lives who have shown the same commitment in supporting me with managing infection prevention and our wellbeing. My role has a number of challenges but it brings a lot of satisfaction knowing the difference this brings to both patients and colleagues.”

The other Rising Stars were: Aderonke Ajidahun, Charlotte Yearwood Martin, Jan Michael Rase, Stella Esan and Veronica Rapezzi.

Aderonke is a haemophilia clinical nurse specialist at St Thomas’ Hospital who was recognised for great mentor work.

Advertisement

Charlotte is a fertility research nurse at Guy’s Hospital who recruits people from Black and ethnic minority backgrounds into clinical trials.

Jan is a a senior theatre practitioner at St Thomas’ Hospital who is passionate about supporting underrepresented colleagues.

Stella is a senior staff nurse with the @Home team who has been recognised for her supportive work helping out people in her community during the pandemic.