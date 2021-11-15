Nominations wanted for Proud of Bucks Community Awards 2021

The nomination process has began for the Proud of Bucks Community Awards 2021, searching for outstanding individuals, groups and organisations.

Organised by Bucks Council, three awards are given to people who have served their community exceptionally in the current calendar year.

The three awards are as follows:

Ashridge Care Home was recognised at last year's event

-Buckinghamshire Community Award Best Adult Contribution - An adult aged over 21 and over, who has contributed to their local community during 2021 by improving lives for others or their local environment.

-Buckinghamshire Community Award Best Young Person Contribution - Someone aged below 21, who have had a positive impact on the local community or peers through community engagement or activism.

-Buckinghamshire Community Award Best Community Group Contribution - Recognises and celebrates a group in the community board area who has made a clear and positive impact on the community during 2021.

Councillor Steve Bowles said: "The Proud of Bucks Awards are a fantastic way to celebrate all those who have gone above and beyond in their local community. By working closely this year with our Community Boards, we can use a more locally driven approach to recognise and praise adults, young people and groups within Buckinghamshire’s amazing communities.

“Whether you have directly benefited from an initiative in your local area or you know someone who has wowed you with their efforts, enthusiasm and innovation, we want to hear from you!”

Council leader Martin Tett said: "Last year the awards focused on the community contribution in response to the pandemic.

"This year we’re broadening the nominations to shine a light on anyone who has contributed to or has had a positive impact in their local area, and we know there’s plenty of deserving winners in Buckinghamshire.”