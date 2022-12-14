Where to watch traditional morris dance performance on Boxing Day near Buckingham

In time-honoured tradition, Buckingham’s nearest morris side, the Brackley Morris Men, will be dancing on Brackley Market Place at midday on Boxing Day, December 26, and afterwards at the Blackbird, Croughton, at 1pm.

Boxing Day is one of the morris side’s regular outings – along with May Day, St George’s Day and over the August Bank Holiday weekend. The dancers also perform at fetes and other social events throughout the year.

Morris dancing is a form of traditional English folk dance. There are many different groups of morris and traditional dance originating from areas around the UK, who perform in a variety of styles.

The Brackley Morris Men

The Brackley Morris Men are listed by the Morris Ring as one of only seven remaining ‘traditional’ Cotswold Morris sides in England, and the only one to survive in Northants.

Cotswold Morris is performed with hankies and sticks, often in white costumes with ribbons, baldrics or waistcoats and decorated hats.

This style of morris, originating in the villages of Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire, is what most people think of when they hear the term ‘morris dancing’.

The choruses and figures of the Brackley Morris Men’s dances are unique to Brackley and are a colourful part of Northamptonshire’s local heritage.

