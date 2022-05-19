Nigel Farage bringing his GB News show to Aylesbury

The former politician will be inviting Bucks-based guests onto his prime time show and completing an audience Q&A.

Titled, Farage at Large, the programme will air between 7pm and 8pm on the fledgling UK channel.

Nigel Farage, photo from Stuart Mitchell/GB News

He will also debate the day’s topics over a pint in front of an audience of 100 Aylesbury residents.

GB News explains that the purpose of Farage at Large is to take politics outside of the Westminster bubble and give a voice to underrepresented communities.

Mr Farage said: “Buckinghamshire is always said to be for the gin and jags set, the affluent.

"We are coming to Aylesbury to show that this image does not reflect the lives of most people here. I expect the cost of living and falling confidence in our leaders to be big themes.”

The last time the divisive spokesman made a high profile visit in Aylesbury and its surrounding areas was when he was involved in a plane crash in 2010.

Farage’s two-seater plane crashed into the Hinton-in-the-Hedges airfield near Buckingham.

The 58-year-old required hospital treatment after the crash, the aircraft which was carrying a ‘Vote UKIP’ sign, was destroyed upon collision.