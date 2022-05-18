Aylesbury school safety measures one of 17 projects put forward in £1m HS2 Road Safety Fund

Stoke Mandeville Combined School will receive upgrades to its zebra crossing, including better access for cyclists.

It is one of 17 announced road improvement schemes set to be covered by the HS2 Road Safety Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road out of Stoke Mandeville Combined School

Government allocated funding has been made available to local authorities affected by the HS2 project.

Between now and 2026, Bucks Council has £3.95 million to spend on road improvement schemes.

The funding will be allocated out over separate tranches, Bucks Council has revealed that £1 million was made available in this first period.

All 17 recommended road improvements submitted by Bucks Council, are subject to approval from HS2 Ltd.

When selecting safety schemes the council put an emphasis on greenlighting projects which included traffic calming measures, safer pedestrian crossings and safety at junctions for all road users.

The local authority has also suggested adding more speed indicators in Quainton and Waddesdon, as part of one of the 17 schemes.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: "I welcome the fact that 17 different road safety and road improvement schemes will be delivered within Buckinghamshire from the available funding for the benefit of all road users.

"The tranche was heavily oversubscribed but the schemes that will be funded will enhance overall road safety and, in almost all cases, provide substantial benefits to more vulnerable road users who are having to contend with increasing traffic volumes on our roads."

To find the full list of recommendations residents can visit the Bucks Council website here.

A Bucks Council spokesman added: “The schemes include a range of measures including speed indicator devices, village gateways, pedestrian crossings, foot and cycle paths, road markings and signage.

"They will be developed and where required, consulted upon.

"Full details of these schemes are provided on our website, together with information about how you can apply for funding from the second tranche which is open until 31 May 2022.