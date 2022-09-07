New survey uncovers Bucks as the county with the most dangerous wild animals registered

The Guardian reports that 325 dangerous wild animals are registered in Bucks.

The publication has revealed findings from a survey of council licensing data, among the animals listed in Bucks were blackbuck antelope, capuchin monkeys, lemurs and ostriches.

Research from the national newspaper has revealed that many venomous snakes, spitting camels, king cobras and other exotic animals are being kept in private in England.

Thousands of exotic pets like this cobra are being kept in the UK

Chris Lewis, of Born Free Foundation told The Guardian: “I think most people would be shocked to learn that in this day and age so many dangerous wild animals, including big cats, alligators and venomous snakes are being kept by private individuals across the UK.

“Legislation governing the keeping of dangerous wild animals is now almost 50 years old, inconsistent with other animal legislation and fails to ensure the welfare of animals kept under licence.

“The intention of the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976 was to make the private keeping of dangerous wild animals a wholly exceptional circumstance; however, the ongoing trend highlights quite the opposite. Far greater and up-to-date restrictions on the trade in and keeping of wild animals as pets in the UK are needed.”

A previous survey from the charity revealed that 29 primates were being kept as pets in Bucks.

The charity also discovered that 29 ostriches were also living in the county.

Across the UK nearly 2,500 “dangerous wild animals” are being kept by private collectors according to The Guardian’s findings.

Born Free has seen an increase in the number of exotic pets being brought into the UK since the millennium.

Wild cats and crocodiles are seen as two of the most popular exports coming towards the UK.

Born Free believes that many additional dangerous wild animals are being kept in the UK without a licence.

Currently, under the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976, anyone in Britain can keep a dangerous wild animal as long as they obtain a licence from their local authority.