Work begins on new 1.7km path linking Aylesbury neighbourhoods

Bucks Council has authorised work to create a new 1.7km path connecting Berryfields and Buckingham Park.

The path will be aimed at pedestrians and cyclists and should take 10 weeks to complete.

The majority of the work will take place between 7:30am and 5pm, Bucks Council reports.

Part of the existing path

It is expected to be a low-traffic route which will provide Buckingham Park with a complete traffic greenway to Aylesbury Vale Parkway and then via the Waddesdon Greenway to Waddesdon and the Manor.

The route comes under the Aylesbury Gardenway project, which is designed to connect Aylesbury and its surrounding villages in a environmentally responsible way.

On completion the project will connect Aylesbury all the way up to the Quarrendon area.

Bucks Council's diagram

Councillor Peter Martin said: “This is an exciting upgrade to the current active travel links between Berryfields and Buckingham Park in the Quarrendon area of northwest Aylesbury. The existing links are prone to flooding and include sections on 50mph roads. Both factors may deter people from walking or cycling along these routes.

“The new pathway will provide a further opportunity for people to go for a walk or cycle in a pleasant environment between Berryfields and Buckingham Park.

“I look forward to using the new greenway once it’s completed in a few weeks' time.”