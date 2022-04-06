£9.5m luxury care home in Buckingham's Lace Hill opens this weekend

As the first residents move into Clarenden House in Cornwall’s Meadow today, Wednesday, the £9.5 million Lace Hill Manor care home is holding an open day on Saturday, April 9.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley will be attending the celebration at Lace Hill Manor, prior to its opening later this spring.

Visitors can take a tour of the luxury interiors and facilities the 62-bed home has to offer, and enjoy afternoon tea in the orangery.

Artist's impression of Lace Hill Manor

There will be a chance to meet some of the staff, and hear about the residential, dementia and nursing care Lace Hill Manor will provide.

The new Lifestyle Team will also be on hand to discuss the innovative ‘More’ lifestyle programme, and the range of daily clubs, societies, crafts and activities that will be available to ensure to Lace Hill Manor residents.

Home manager Claire Gascoigne said: “We are so excited to finally be at this point, after months of hard work and anticipation.

"We cannot wait to share with this community the truly exceptional home that has been created here.

“Lace Hill Manor has first-class care at its heart, providing not only the best possible care in a truly luxurious and comfortable setting, but a home where people can continue to love life and live it to the fullest.”

As the flagship home within the Maria Mallaband Care Group, one of the UK’s largest care home providers, Lace Hill Manor boasts large en-suite rooms, some with private patios, lounges, restaurants, communal areas, and landscaped gardens.

Luxury facilities will include an orangery, leisure suite, wellness retreat and bar and bistro.

Communal and community spaces are located around a central hub to encourage relaxed social interactions between residents and their visitors, with the bar and bistro close to the main entrance to encourage members of the community to use the refreshment and activity spaces.

Manager Claire added: “We’ve had so much interest and many families have already reserved their rooms.