New road closure in Aylesbury due to water maintenance causes traffic 'carnage'

This afternoon Thames Water has shut down traffic coming in and out of the Meadowcroft neighbourhood in Aylesbury.

The water provider is warning delays are likely due to the closure, although diversions have been set up.

Meadowcroft is closed heading onto Bicester Road by the John Kennedy pub, currently the closure is expected to last until Friday (26 August).

Despite reports of a water leak in the area, Thames Water has identified the temporary project as “utility repair and maintenance works”.

Thames Water cautions that “delays are expected” on the popular road.

One motorist contacted The Bucks Herald to say it was “carnage traffic-wise” as a result of another road closure.

Diversion routes are already in place nearby due to the ongoing road improvement works taking place on Jackson Road.