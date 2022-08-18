Police close road in both directions after incident near Miller and Carter roundabout in Aylesbury

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are currently at scene of an incident on the A41 in Aylesbury where the road has been closed in both directions.

The road is currently closed at the Railway Bridge at the Miller and Carter roundabout, in both directions between Aylesbury and Fleet Marston.

A police spokesman said: “Please avoid this area. Diversions will be in place shortly."