A new cyclepath has been officially opened in Aylesbury, which Bucks Council states cost £400,000.

Council officials opened the park at a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday (12 October).

The path will link Berryfields, Buckingham Park, and Aylesbury Vale station.

The first cyclists to use the path

Called the Berryfields to Buckingham Park Greenway it is 1.7km long and designed to be used by walkers and cyclists.

While the path is open to the public now, minor work is still ongoing fulfilling environmental commitments linked to the path.

Council staff will be planting hedges and trees, adding signage, and installing seats along the route.

This scheme came under the umbrella of the Aylesbury Gardenway project.

The new route

The project focuses on creating walking and cycling routes through landscaped corridors and parks, with an emphasis being placed on making the routes enjoyable.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “Before the opening of this Greenway, you only had the choice of using the shared path running next to Martin Dalby Way – which is a busy road – or using a path by the River Thame which was prone to flooding. Now this wide path with its hard standing and gentle gradient is a much more attractive and accessible proposition for walking, cycling and wheeling.

“As well as linking Buckingham Park and Berryfields, the route means there is now a traffic-free connection which leads all the way from Buckingham Park into Aylesbury Vale Parkway station. The route also opens up access to the Waddesdon Greenway leading to Waddesdon Manor and also links into the Platinum and Ruby Way Gemstone routes.

Councillor Steven Broadbent

“Creating these greenways makes it easy and enjoyable for people to walk and cycle which is great for both mental and physical health. It also makes it easier for people to make low-carbon journeys by active travel, train and bus.

“Over the winter we will be working with local groups to plant up hedges and small woodland areas along the path; and in the spring we will be tidying up the verges so that they are level for mowing.”

Greenways and Cycleroutes, an active travel charity consulted with the council on the project.

Buckinghamshire Conservation Trust, was also involved, it owns a majority of the land the path passes through.