New £10m luxury care home opens in Aylesbury promising five-star support

On Saturday (24 September), an official open day will be held to mark the launch of Chartwell Manor.

Between 11am and 3pm the public is invited to a celebratory event toasting the new 61-bed building.

Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG) is running the care home which is located at 4 Nimrod Street, HP18 1BB.

Chartwell Manor

To mark the occasion, a live entertainer will perform, guests will also be treated to mini beauty therapies, and face painting too.

They will also have the opportunity to meet some of the key members of the new care home team over refreshments, including a glass of champagne for each visitor.

Guests can sample some of the chef-prepared food on offer in the home, with mini versions of a number of different menu items set to be served at the launch.

A peek inside the new care home in Aylesbury

New home manager, Marilyn Kimayong said: “A huge amount of investment, work, care and attention to detail has been poured into the development of Chartwell Manor, and we cannot wait to share it in-person with this community.

“At the core of the home is five-star care, and the desire is to ensure that all those living and working here feel part of a warm community. This is truly a home, where individuals can feel safe and comfortable, follow their interests, build relationships, and live their lives as they would wish.”

All 61 bedrooms in the home are ensuite, with wet rooms in larger suites.

Communal areas include lounges, and a bar and bistro.

Another room in the luxury home

MMCG states that each area of the home has been designed with relaxation and comfort in mind.

Also among the on-site features is a wellness retreat and movement room, which will host movement classes.

Marilyn added: “The response to the recruitment drive and community engagement activities have been incredibly positive. We’re so excited to meet many more members of the community on the launch day, and ready to throw ourselves fully into the life of the wonderful Aylesbury community.”