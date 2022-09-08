Great Missenden hospital announces Mumsnet project to tackle women’s health concerns

The Chiltern and The Shelburne Hospitals in Great Missenden and High Wycombe respectively, have joined forces with the popular parenting website to combat gynaecology-related problems.

The partnership, launched in July, provides women with practical and expert advice on how to access the treatment they need, whether this means a new diagnosis or the management of a pre-existing condition.

Mumsnet was founded in 2000 by Justine Roberts, with a mission to make patients’ lives easier.

Justine Roberts, Mumsnet founder

As the site has grown, Justine and her team have supported and led campaigns on issues that affect their mainly female users.

Women will have the chance to ask their health-related questions to one of the UK’s leading gynaecologists.

Both hospitals are part of the Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest independent healthcare provider.

Dr Sujata Gupta

Dr Sujata Gupta, from Circle Health Group, is an accomplished consultant gynaecologist with expertise in both conventional and robotic surgery. She has more than 15 years’ experience in gynaecology, helping patients with a wide variety of women’s health conditions. Her key focus areas are endometriosis, menopause, gynaecological cancers and painful periods. Dr Gupta’s work is centred around helping women access the right information and treatment they need to manage and even overcome their gynaecological conditions that affect their daily lives.

The Government has recently announced a new strategy to target failings in women’s health care with measures such as mandatory gynaecology modules for trainee doctors but while this is a positive step, it doesn’t help the problems millions of women are facing right now.

Campaigners believe it has never been more important for women to better understand their health.