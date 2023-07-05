New poll names Waddesdon Manor as second most beautiful stately home in the world

A new poll has named Waddesdon Manor as the second-most beautiful stately home in the world.

Research carried out by interior business, Swift Direct Blinds, put the Aylesbury Vale estate behind just Castle Howard in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company compiled its list based on the number of beautiful reviews each place has received on Yelp and TripAdvisor.

Waddesdon Manor

Also data was compiled based on the number of Instagram hashtags and those increasing the most in popularity based on search data.

Out of 18 online reviews, eight stated Waddesdon Manor was beautiful, representing 44.4 per cent overall. This was bested only by Castle Howard which had eight beautiful mentions out of 17 reviews at 47.06 per cent on average.

As well as being named amongst the most beautiful stately homes in the world, Waddesdon Manor has been posted about 48,237 times on Instagram since June 2021, and online searches for the stately home have increased 13.95 per cent.

Waddesdon Manor finished second

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the famous Bucks tourist site could not match Buckingham Palace for social media reach, in the same time period over 1.5 million hashtags mentioned the royal building.

The official residence of the British monarch in Scotland is The Palace of Holyroodhouse and this majestic stately home has increased the most in popularity, with online searches increasing 247.98 per cent.