Former Radio 2 DJ Ken Bruce pays tribute to the NHS during special Stoke Mandeville Hospital visit

Ken Bruce has recorded a special radio show at Stoke Mandeville Hospital to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

One of the nation’s most beloved broadcasters has put together a special show paying homage to hospital radio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Called, Back to the Start, Ken hosts an hour-long special looking at the world of hospital radio.

Ken Bruce at Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio

With over 150 radio stations, run by over 2,500 volunteers, hospital radio has had an immeasurable impact on staff and patients across the UK.

Now of Greatest Hits Radio, the former BBC Radio 2 presenter, is a patron of Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio. He recorded his love letter to hospital radio at Studio One in Stoke Mandeville.

The 72-year-old looks back at how his 45 years in the industry began at Glasgow’s Hospital Broadcasting Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Audiences will hear in Ken’s own words about the lessons he learned (‘Play what the customer wants!’) and why hospital radio remains vitally important for the next generation of broadcasters.

There is also the chance to listen to the very first records he ever played, as well as the current most requested hospital radio songs.

Ken is joined on this hour-long broadcast by Greatest Hits Radio colleague Simon Mayo, who presents the station’s Drivetime show. Simon started his career at Southlands Hospital in West Sussex and reminisces on his time there as well as speaking to Virginia Irvine-Fortescue who was recently named as Best Female Presenter of the Year at the National Hospital Radio Awards. The winner of Best Male Presenter, Paul Stanley, also chats to Jo Russell for the documentary.

Other guests on the show include Martin Kinch who has volunteered at Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio since January 1979 and remembers playing records on vinyl and how patients would listen to the radio on plastic tubes that came out of the wall. Ken also spoke to Anna Cook, a cancer care nurse who recently won a Rising Star Award for the NHS and spoke about the impact hospital radio has on patients – particularly those in for a long stay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ken’s final guest was Peter Dickson voice of The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent and a fellow supporter of Stoke Mandeville’s hospital radio station. As with Ken, Peter got his start in hospital radio.

Ken said: "On what is a very special day for the NHS it feels fitting that Greatest Hits Radio should be looking at how important hospital radio has been to both patients and staff over the past decades.

"I know for me it was an opportunity to do something I loved but give back to people at the same time. It allowed me to make a lot of mistakes – that I continued to make in my professional career! – but it gave me the confidence to get out of them. It has nurtured incredible broadcasting talent, been a lifeline for patients and an escape for staff with hugely demanding jobs. We're thrilled that Greatest Hits Radio can highlight this incredible institution that has meant so much to those who have ever had to spend time in or worked in one of our NHS hospitals.’