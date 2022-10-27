Beautiful first-floor apartment lovely location and boasting extensive communal gardens goes on the market in Winslow

This beautifully presented two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on the edge of Winslow is listed for sale on Zoopla for £229,950.

Situated within extensive grounds, Seven Gables is in a lovely location with extensive communal gardens.

Entry to the first-floor leasehold apartment is via a communal entrance hall with stairs to the front door. An entrance hall has a security intercom, tiled floor, loft access, a storage cupboard and airing cupboard.

The bright and airy living room/kitchen has a built-in oven and hob, integral dishwasher and fridge. All areas with hard flooring have under-floor heating.Bedroom one is spacious double with an en-suite shower room with a WC, wash basin, shower cubicle, tiled walls and flooring.

Bedroom two is also a double with a built-in wardrobe, and there is a second bathroom, with WC, wash basin, bath with shower attachment, tiled walls and flooring.

Outside there is ample communal parking and extensive gardens. The apartment benefits from UPVC double-glazed windows.

The property is offered for sale by Alexander & Co.

1. Property of the Week The open-plan kitchen/living area Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week The bright and airy living area Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week The kitchen area Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week One of the two double bedrooms Photo: supplied Photo Sales