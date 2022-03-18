Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix start filming in Buckingham next month for Napoleon movie

A Film crew has applied to use a Bucks street to shoot scenes for an upcoming blockbuster starring Joaquin Phoenix.

SDTA Productions has reportedly asked Bucks Council for a road closure on Stowe Avenue in Buckingham next month.

Joaquin Phoenix presenting the Best Actor Academy Award in 2021, he'll be in Bucks just after this year's ceremony, Photo by Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The movie, scheduled for release on Apple TV+ in 2023, stars Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon, reportedly depicting the French leader’s rise to power.

Bucks Council was unable to release details about SDTA Productions’ involvement.

But a letter seen by Buckinghamshire Live appears to confirm the shooting request by the production company, and a report appears to suggest a ‘new Napoleonic feature film’ project by the Gladiator director.

Earlier this month it was confirmed West Wycombe Park was also used to shoot Kitbag, after a large marquee was seen in a field off the Oxford Road.

It is understood SDTA Productions now wishes to use Stowe Avenue in Buckingham between April 4-7.

Here is the proposed schedule:

-Preparation: Monday April 4 (7am-7pm) and Tuesday April 5 (7am-7pm)

-Shoot: Wednesday April 6 (7am-7pm)

-Reinstatement: Thursday April 7 (7am-8pm)

“As part of our location filming, we are hoping to shoot an exterior scene on Stowe Avenue,” SDTA Productions.

“To dress the set adequately and return the road in the same condition we find it, we require some preparation, filming and reinstatement days.

“We would like to close Stowe Avenue to maintain the safety of the public and crew, whilst preparing, filming and reinstating the road.

“To complete these works there will be approximately 30 crew on site during preparation and reinstatement and around 50 crew on site during the filming day.

“With this in mind, we have applied for a road closure from 07:00 Monday 4th April 2022 – 20:00 Thursday 7th April 2022 inclusive.