A new Domino’s store has opened in Aylesbury creating 25 new jobs.

It became the third Domino’s takeaway outlet in Aylesbury when it opened its doors today (28 February).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Located in Concorde Square in Berryfields, to celebrate the opening the fast food specialists are offering a small pizza for £8 (£10 medium or £12 large pizza) for delivery and two topping pizzas starting at £5.99 for a small (Medium £7.99, Large £9.99) when you collect until Sunday (5 March).

The new Domino's store in Berryfields

Domino’s has also announced that it has reopened its store in Jansel Square.

Since 17 January the pizza store had been closed as it was set alight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 30-year-old man from Aylesbury, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life in connection to the incident.

Among the positions that were recently filled locally at the Berryfields store was a pizza chef, store team members and delivery drivers.

The ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Aylesbury store

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ricky Kandola, operations director at SK Group said: “We’re excited to have opened our third store in Aylesbury allowing us to deliver our delicious menu with great service to our loyal pizza fans. We have also reopened our store in Jansel Square – giving our customers Two for Tuesday today on pizza and stores!

“We’re still on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our Aylesbury Berryfields in-store team. With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career as team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a career with the nation’s best-loved pizza company!”

A third Domino’s pizza store is located in Cambridge Street.

The new store is now open

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both stores will open Sunday - Thursday 11am - midnight, Friday & Saturday 11am - 2am and close for carryout from 11pm offering up Domino’s favourites, including Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme alongside new additions such as the recently launched Vegan American Hot.

More details are available on the Domino’s website here.

For more information on available vacancies at the Berryfields store people can call the company on 07867129475.

Recent estimates suggest the American company has over 1,200 stores throughout the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement