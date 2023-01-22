Arson attack behind sudden Domino's Pizza closure in Aylesbury as man is arrested

An arson attack was behind a sudden closure of Domino's Pizza in Aylesbury as a man is arrested.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident of arson at around 6.15am on Tuesday (17/1) after a fire occurred in Jansel Square.

It is believed to have started in a maintenance cupboard below a number of flats. Damaged was caused to the flats and a number of residents had to be evacuated.

Domino's Pizza and flats where damaged in arson attack at Jansel Square

Damage was also caused to Domino’s Pizza, closing the fast food business.

No-one was injured.

A 30-year-old man from Aylesbury, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He has been released on bail.

Investigating officer, PC Bella Dalton, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We believe that this fire was started deliberately and so are investigating it as an incident of arson.

“If anyone witnessed the incident, or who has information about what happened, please get in touch.

“You can report information by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43230026543.

