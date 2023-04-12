News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
43 minutes ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
1 hour ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
3 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
4 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
4 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction

New community support scheme launched in Weston Turville including bursary pot

A clear up scheme is involved in the project

By James Lowson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST

A new community initiative has been launched to support projects in Weston Turville including a bursary pot.

Developer, Cala Homes, has launched a new Community Pledge programme, to encourage activities that will benefit people living locally.

Cala, aims to implement a pledge system at all of its sites, and believes this can be achieved in the next two years.

Tea days are organised at the developmentTea days are organised at the development
Tea days are organised at the development
Most Popular

Cala’s Farendon Fields development in Weston Turville is the first Community Pledge launched by the developer in the Chiltern area, and includes:

-A bursary pot to provide local charities and community groups with much-needed funds

-Volunteering from the Cala team, including a major community clean-up project

-Showhome of Support, where local businesses are given a platform within Cala’s Farendon Fields showhome

Farendon Fields, Weston Turville, photo from Image Creative Partnership LtdFarendon Fields, Weston Turville, photo from Image Creative Partnership Ltd
Farendon Fields, Weston Turville, photo from Image Creative Partnership Ltd

-Land to Life, a new schools’ initiative designed to bring the housebuilding industry and community creation to life for pupils

-Stay Safe, Stay Away, which aims to educate young children about the dangers of playing on building sites

Read More
Grade II listed four-bedroom Aylesbury Vale cottage receives offers over £650k

Community groups were consulted by the developer before the launch of the pledge.

Stala Thomson, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes, said: “We’re proud to have launched our first ever Community Pledge at Farendon Fields, Weston Turville and have loved getting to know the local people and organisations who have been involved so far.

“Collaborating with communities on initiatives that will really make a difference to them helps us to forge even stronger connections to the areas in which we are building homes, something we really value.

“We’ll continue to provide updates on the fantastic programme of support we have planned for Farendon Fields, and look forward to rolling out more Pledges around our Chiltern region this year.”

More information on the pledge system can be found online.

Up to 10 products from local businesses are put on show at the showrooms at any one point. This often puts a spotlight on local artists, creators and independent retailers. All local businesses who feature are signposted throughout the property.

Application windows are opened when businesses can contact the developer to enquire about being put on show at the venue.

Related topics:Cala HomesCommunity