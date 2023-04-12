New community support scheme launched in Weston Turville including bursary pot

A new community initiative has been launched to support projects in Weston Turville including a bursary pot.

Developer, Cala Homes, has launched a new Community Pledge programme, to encourage activities that will benefit people living locally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cala, aims to implement a pledge system at all of its sites, and believes this can be achieved in the next two years.

Tea days are organised at the development

Cala’s Farendon Fields development in Weston Turville is the first Community Pledge launched by the developer in the Chiltern area, and includes:

-A bursary pot to provide local charities and community groups with much-needed funds

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Volunteering from the Cala team, including a major community clean-up project

-Showhome of Support, where local businesses are given a platform within Cala’s Farendon Fields showhome

Farendon Fields, Weston Turville, photo from Image Creative Partnership Ltd

-Land to Life, a new schools’ initiative designed to bring the housebuilding industry and community creation to life for pupils

Advertisement

Advertisement

-Stay Safe, Stay Away, which aims to educate young children about the dangers of playing on building sites

Community groups were consulted by the developer before the launch of the pledge.

Stala Thomson, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes, said: “We’re proud to have launched our first ever Community Pledge at Farendon Fields, Weston Turville and have loved getting to know the local people and organisations who have been involved so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Collaborating with communities on initiatives that will really make a difference to them helps us to forge even stronger connections to the areas in which we are building homes, something we really value.

“We’ll continue to provide updates on the fantastic programme of support we have planned for Farendon Fields, and look forward to rolling out more Pledges around our Chiltern region this year.”

Up to 10 products from local businesses are put on show at the showrooms at any one point. This often puts a spotlight on local artists, creators and independent retailers. All local businesses who feature are signposted throughout the property.

Advertisement

Advertisement