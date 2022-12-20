New book released celebrating Aylesbury architecture by showcasing 50 historic buildings

An architecture expert has released a new book devoted solely to buildings in Aylesbury.

Paul Rabbitts has released ‘Aylesbury in 50 Buildings’ via Amberley Publishing and its available to order right now.

Paul handpicked the 50 buildings which best showcase the town’s history and development over the centuries.

Aylesbury in 50 Buildings by Paul Rabbitts

Modern structures like Aylesbury Waterside Theatre sit alongside historic buildings with hundreds of years of history like The King’s Head.

Publishers say, the chosen buildings are drawn from right across the centuries and reflect diverse architectural styles.

While these establishments were created for a wide variety of purposes from educational and entertainment to residential and religious.

Paul is a chartered landscape architect and has written over 20 books.

The historic King's Head made the cut

He also works as head of parks at Watford Borough Council and is a fellow of the Landscape Institute and Royal Society of Arts.

Aylesbury in 50 Buildings is just the latest chosen destination in his 50 structures series.

The author charts the changing face of the town and the places that have played a significant or surprising role in its history.

The Blue Leanie

It starts with Aylesbury’s origins as a Saxon settlement and covers the town’s transformation into its current market status.

Paul also explores how Aylesbury became linked with London and the growth caused by improving transport links between the Bucks town and the capital.

Contained within the 96-page book is 100 illustrations capturing the most important buildings in Aylesbury.

Not only does the book cover 50 famous Aylesbury landmarks, but also the developments and roads which further enhanced the town and gave it the character it holds today.

St Mary's Church

First, charting the town’s origins in the sixth century, before transitioning to 50 well-known signposts.

Aylesbury’s famous role in the Stuart Civil War is of course covered in Paul’s detailed book too.

It also describes the touchy subject of housing and the vast expansion the town is still in the midst of.

Paul deals with difficult conversations around the town’s modernisation and whether Aylesbury has lost some of its character since modernising.