New Aylesbury centre officially opens after launch party

Regent House on George Street has reopened as a business space for companies and freelancers looking for a new place to complete their tasks.

On Thursday, venue owner, Steven Riddell, and centre manager Katie Knott, were joined by other staff members and Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Tim Dixon, to celebrating the centre's official launch.

Located in the heart of Aylesbury town centre, Regent House promises a better way of working.

Katie Knott, centre manager on ribbon-cutting duty at Regent House

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spread across three floors, the modern space has been freshly kitted out for both contemporary businesses and freelancer alike, offering brand-new furniture and high speed WiFi.

Other facilities include bike racks and shower cubicles.

Individuals and businesses can agree flexible terms with Regent House which says the site is meant for organisations of all sizes.

Steven Riddell, Regent House, owner - Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Tim Dixon - Katie Knott, Regent House, centre manager

Hot desk options are available to people working independently while the biggest private office in the three-storey venue has a 30-person capacity.

Long term contracts can be agreed with Regent House, which equally advertises by the hour meeting room rentals.

The business centre is intended to harness the potential of entrepreneurs, start ups, and established companies within the town, providing them with a compelling reason to work locally, network, and share ideas.

Katie Knott, Regent House business centre manager said: “Regent House recognises that our working habits in 2022 have changed, and spaces need to adapt for this decade. Businesses and freelancers demand more flexibility, and long commutes into big cities are no longer seen as a necessity for success. Our flexible workspace offers this in the centre of Aylesbury, and we’re excited to help contribute to a more vibrant, energised post-commuting future for the town.”

Katie Knott Steven Riddell, and Hannah Meeva

Regent Houses is near to cafes, restaurants and shops and will hopefully benefit those businesses that have lost customers since the pandemic.

The official launch event was planned as a way to introduce the new workspace to the Aylesbury community.