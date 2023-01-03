News you can trust since 1832
Multi-million-pound care home set to open in Thame celebrates major milestone

Once opened the site can care for up to 68 people

By James Lowson
5 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 4:32pm

A care home in Thame has celebrated a major milestone as it moves nearer to its official opening date.

Cuttlebrook Hall which is a multi-million-pound project marked the final roof tile being placed on its roof.

Located on Stock Road it is hoped that the new centre will open in October this year.

Opening late this year, photo from Andrew H Williams
Kori Construction has built the new property and its staff were joined by Thame deputy mayor, Councillor Adrian Dite, to celebrate the landmark moment.

Councillor Dite was given the honour of putting the final item in place.

Cuttlebrook Hall has been purpose built to provide full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care to 68 older people.

On completion the home will boast its own cinema, hair salon and café.

Care UK is operating the new Thame building which will open this autumn, regional director, Angela Zuraw, said: “As one of the most recent additions to an expanding portfolio of residential care homes, Cuttlebrook Hall, our fifth home in Oxfordshire, highlights our dedication at Care UK to enhancing the provision of residential care in the region.

“As we get one step closer to opening the doors to locals, it was fantastic to welcome the Deputy Mayor of Thame and, once the home’s interior is complete, we can’t wait to give Councillor Adrian Dite the grand tour.”

Care UK states that the home has been designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, and will include space for hobby and leisure activities.

Jordan Connachie, managing director at Kori added: “When designed well, physical spaces have been shown to contribute to individuals living longer, more fulfilling lives. Cuttlebrook Hall is well on track to be able to offer this benefit to its future residents in Thame. The construction is going well, and we're confident that we'll be able to hand the reins over to Care UK's seasoned team in summer.”

More information on the site can be found on Care UK’s website here.

