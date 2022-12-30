Taxi service operating in Milton Keynes, Aylesbury and Buckingham launches female recruitment drive

A taxi company that transports people in Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, and Buckingham has launched a new initiative looking for female drivers.

Royal cabs which has fleets across Buckinghamshire is looking for more female drivers.

In light of startling data which shows that the taxi industry is one of the most male-dominated work forces in the UK.

001 Royal Cabs

Latest data indicates that fewer than three per cent of workers are female.

Owner of the company Richard Fairbank said: “After last years recruitment drive and a recent acquisition of a few taxi firms across Buckinghamshire we now have a solid fleet of 650 vehicles. We are expanding daily and would like to invite more females drivers to the industry as we feel there is not enough females within the taxi industry. We have several benefits to join 001 Royal Cabs such as joining bonuses, 24/7 driver support team, Full guidance to obtain a taxi badge.”

Last year the taxi firm set the ambitious goal of attracting 500 new drivers.

Richard added: "A lot of our drivers handed their plates back to the council. They retired and now there is a shortage of drivers."

It is hoped that adults over 18 with full driving licences will take up the initiative.

The company can be contacted on 07775120000 or by emailing [email protected]

