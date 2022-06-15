Motorcyclist dies in collision with tipper lorry near Thame

On Friday night (10 June), at around 10pm, the driver of a blue Suzuki GSXR1000 was killed in a crash with a white Volvo tipper lorry on the A329 Rycote Lane.

The man, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Thames Valley Police reports.

Today (15 June), the police has launched an appeal asking for dashcam footage and witness reports relating to the fatal crash.

Sergeant Joseph Clamp, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Bicester Howes Lane police station, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the motorcyclist at this immensely difficult time.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or anyone who has a dash-cam and was in the local area to check the footage in case it may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Specifically, we are looking to hear from anyone who saw two motorcycles travelling along the A329 in the direction of Thame between 9pm and 10pm on Friday.

“To report any information, please call 101 or visit our website, quoting reference number 43220254121.