Thames Valley Police announced this morning, that Shannon Wainwright was found overnight.

Prior to the police’s discovery, the 15-year-old had been missing since Friday evening (10 June).

Shannon has been found 'safe and well'

At 10:15am this morning (15 June), a Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “We're pleased to report that a girl reported missing from Wendover has been found.

“Shannon Wainwright was located overnight safe and well.