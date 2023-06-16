Motorcyclist dies following collision on junction by school near Thame
A man has died of injuries suffered in a collision on a junction by a school near Thame.
He was driving a motorcycle when he collided with a silver Ford C Max outside the junction of Chilworth House Upper School on Thame Road in Wheatley.
At around 1:15pm on Tuesday (13 June) the deceased was riding a black Lexmoto LXR motorbike when he collided with another vehicle on the road.
He was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital, where he was pronounced as dead yesterday (15 June).
His next of kin have been informed, and specially trained officers are supporting them, Thames Valley Police confirmed.
Investigating officer, PC Amy Boughton said: “Sadly, a man has died following this collision and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please come forward.
“We’d also ask any motorists who were in the area at this time, especially those travelling from the M40 towards Thame, to check dash-cam footage as they may hold critical evidence that could assist the investigation.
“Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43230259656.”