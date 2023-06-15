News you can trust since 1832
One arrest made after woman in her 30s is hit with object during late night Thame assault

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection to the assault
By James Lowson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST

A man has been arrested in connection to a late night assault in Thame where a woman was hit with an object.

On Friday (9 June) at 11pm a woman was hit on the head by a man who used an object on Southern Road.

The victim is described as a woman in her 30s.

Police believe people witnessed the assault
Police believe people witnessed the assault
Thames Valley Police confirms one person has been arrested in connection to the case. A 33-year-old man from Thame was arrested on suspicion of committing assault and has since been bailed until 7 September.

Detective Constable Maya Brien, based at St Aldates police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have CCTV in the area to please check if you have any footage of this incident and if you do, please upload it via this link.

"We believe there were members of the public who witnessed the assault, we would like to appeal to those people to come forward and speak to us.

“If you have any information you can report this online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230254251.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”