Mothercare Aylesbury commences ‘everything must go’ closing down sale

Mothercare in Aylesbury

Following the previous closure of 60 stores, it has been confirmed that Mothercare has now gone into administration and is closing all remaining stores across the UK with all stock discounted.

Customers can expect to find a huge range of discounts and bargains as all stock must go before the Aylesbury store closes and according to the store's management, stock levels are high as warehouses have been cleared, meaning there is plenty of choice.

A spokesman for Mothercare Aylesbury said:

“This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced. Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping! We’d also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand.”

The company's website will remain live until further notice and discounts are also currently available online.

Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible. Gift cards will no longer be available to purchase.