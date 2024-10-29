More than 50 closures have been announced in the latest Buckinghamshire roadworks list, although motorists frustrated at traffic delays will be relieved to hear that Aylesbury is not mentioned once.

The list has been issued by National Highways, who are only responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in the schedule.

Heavy traffic has proved a particularly contentious issue in Aylesbury in recent weeks, with essential works to replace old gas pipes with new ones taking place in New Street.

The second stage of the project was due to get underway yesterday with a closure of Havelock Street, which is expected to remain shut until the end of November.

National Highways latest roadworks list shows ongoing works leading to closures on the M4, M40, M25, A43, A404, A40 and A5.

Buckinghamshire Council’s latest list shows the continuation of a traffic calming scheme, using 24 hour two-way traffic signals on the A418 Aylesbury Road in Bierton, through to November 29.

Footway improvement works are also taking place daily on Ellen Road in Aylesbury between 7am and 7pm this week, until November 3, with multi-way traffic lights in operation.