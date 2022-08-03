Monkeypox cases on the rise in Aylesbury's region, figures show

Figures recorded by the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) shows the number of people infected by the virus has increased in the South East.

Overall, 233 monkeypox cases have been confirmed by the Government in the South East region of England.

In the UK in total, 2,638 people have been infected by the virus in England with 1,906 of them reported in nearby London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dose of Imvanex vaccine used to protect against Monkeypox virus (Photo by LEX VAN LIESHOUT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

This morning (3 August), vaccines minister Maggie Throup told BBC London that 100,000 monkeypox vaccines have been acquired by the Government.

On 23 July, World Health Organisation (WHO) director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared a global health emergency due to a rise in cases across the globe.

Dr Tedros said: "The WHO's assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region, where we assess the risk as high.”

Tens of thousands of cases have been reported in more than 75 countries, WHO has confirmed.

According to UKHSA research Four out of seven cases in the current outbreak are gay or bisexual men.

Mateo Prochazka who is leading the UKHSA investigation says this is “highly suggestive of spread in sexual networks.”

Monkeypox is a disease that has rarely spread across Africa in the past, and was only first identified on a human in the 1970s.

Typically the virus spreads between wild animals in West Africa.

The NHS lists the symptoms of the disease as:

a high temperature a headache muscle aches backache swollen glands shivering (chills) exhaustion joint pain

An NHS spokesperson added: “A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face, then spreads to other parts of the body. This can include the mouth, genitals and anus.

“You may also have anal pain or bleeding from your bottom.

"It starts as raised spots, which turn into small blisters filled with fluid. These blisters eventually form scabs which later fall off.

“The symptoms usually clear up in a few weeks.”