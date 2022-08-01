Aylesbury Vale schoolgirl inspired to chop hair off for cancer support services

Pia Edmans, 5, decided to chop off her long locks for the Little Princess Trust.

The charity supports young cancer sufferers who have lost their hair, by providing them with a free wig in a bid to help them rediscover their confidence and identity.

Pia who has just finished her first year at Great Horwood Church of England School came up with the idea after being inspired by a television advert.

Pia before the big chop

Pia’s mother, Rosanna, was impressed by her daughter’s persistence, as she constantly kept mentioning taking on the hair cut challenge.

Rosanna told The Bucks Herald: “It was all her own idea. I think she’d seen something on television actually, one of the programmes on CBBC about donating.

"And we always talk about charity and things.

Pia after

"We had a big clear out of all her toys before Christmas to take them to the charity shop, her and her brother’s (Haydon).

"She really wanted to do something to help the children.

"She kept mentioning it, so we looked into it and she was really keen.”

The Edmunds family were hoping with the support of friends, family and the school, which placed a notice about the fundraiser in its newsletter, that Pia could raise around £100.

The Great Horwood Church of England pupil gearing up for the big cut

At the time of writing Pia has amassed £1,282 worth of donations for the charity support service.

Rosanna added: “It is an amazing amount of money.

"We’ve had loads of people supporting us. Pia is really thrilled and proud to have raised such a high amount of money for this amazing charity.

"She was so excited to have her hair cut off.”

Pia underwent the chop on 16 July, Rosanna says she has learnt to love her new bob and is still delighted with the outcome of her fundraising campaign.

Rosanna said: “She loves it, I was a little concerned it was going to be really short, and I think my husband was as well.

"But the hairdresser did a great job. I think when Pia first looked in the mirror she thought ‘oh, it is a bit short’.