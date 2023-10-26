News you can trust since 1832
Missing teenage girl from Aylesbury found 'safe and well' after public appeal

Police confirmed the good news this morning
By James Lowson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:25 BST
A missing teenage girl from Aylesbury has been found ‘safe and well’, Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (26 October).

A 15-year-old called Ellie had been missing since Monday evening (23 October).

Yesterday afternoon the police force launched an appeal asking for the public’s help locating her.

This morning a police force spokesperson said: “A girl reported missing from Aylesbury has been located safe and well.

“We would like to thank everyone for sharing our appeal to help locate Ellie, aged 15.”