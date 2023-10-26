Missing teenage girl from Aylesbury found 'safe and well' after public appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A missing teenage girl from Aylesbury has been found ‘safe and well’, Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (26 October).

A 15-year-old called Ellie had been missing since Monday evening (23 October).

Yesterday afternoon the police force launched an appeal asking for the public’s help locating her.

This morning a police force spokesperson said: “A girl reported missing from Aylesbury has been located safe and well.