Missing teenage girl from Aylesbury found 'safe and well' after public appeal
Police confirmed the good news this morning
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A missing teenage girl from Aylesbury has been found ‘safe and well’, Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (26 October).
A 15-year-old called Ellie had been missing since Monday evening (23 October).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yesterday afternoon the police force launched an appeal asking for the public’s help locating her.
This morning a police force spokesperson said: “A girl reported missing from Aylesbury has been located safe and well.
“We would like to thank everyone for sharing our appeal to help locate Ellie, aged 15.”