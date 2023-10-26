He has been sent to prison ahead of a court hearing

A man from Aylesbury has been named and charged by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of dealing heroin.

Muhammed Hamza, 21, of Belgrave Road, was charged by the police yesterday morning (25 October).

He is accused of possession with intent to supply heroin and being in control of criminal property, namely cash.

Thames Valley Police officers tried to stop Hamza on Holland Road, just before 1pm on Tuesday.

He attempted to flee from the officers, but was stopped and arrested on the next street.

Thames Valley Police states that while running from the officers, he discarded a phone, and items that have since been identified as drugs.

The police force says that all the disregarded objects were recovered by officers.

He was formally charged the next day and a appeared at a preliminary court hearing later that day as well.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed he has been remanded in prison ahead of court proceedings.