News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Aylesbury man named and charged on suspicion of dealing heroin

He has been sent to prison ahead of a court hearing
By James Lowson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man from Aylesbury has been named and charged by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of dealing heroin.

Muhammed Hamza, 21, of Belgrave Road, was charged by the police yesterday morning (25 October).

He is accused of possession with intent to supply heroin and being in control of criminal property, namely cash.

Most Popular
He was charged yesterday morningHe was charged yesterday morning
He was charged yesterday morning

Thames Valley Police officers tried to stop Hamza on Holland Road, just before 1pm on Tuesday.

He attempted to flee from the officers, but was stopped and arrested on the next street.

Read More
Police concerned for welfare of missing teenage girl from Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police states that while running from the officers, he discarded a phone, and items that have since been identified as drugs.

The police force says that all the disregarded objects were recovered by officers.

He was formally charged the next day and a appeared at a preliminary court hearing later that day as well.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed he has been remanded in prison ahead of court proceedings.

A police force spokesperson said: “If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”