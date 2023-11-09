News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Missing Aylesbury boy found safe and well after a month-long search

He was first reported missing on 6 October
By James Lowson
Published 9th Nov 2023, 12:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A boy from Aylesbury, who was reported as missing, has been found ‘safe and well’ Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (9 November).

Kyle, 16, was located after a month-long search.

He was first reported missing on 6 October, and on three occasions the police asked for the public’s help locating him.

A police force spokesperson said: “A boy who went missing from Aylesbury has been located.

“Kyle, aged 16 from Aylesbury has been found safe and well.”