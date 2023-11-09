Missing Aylesbury boy found safe and well after a month-long search
A boy from Aylesbury, who was reported as missing, has been found ‘safe and well’ Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (9 November).
Kyle, 16, was located after a month-long search.
He was first reported missing on 6 October, and on three occasions the police asked for the public’s help locating him.
A police force spokesperson said: “A boy who went missing from Aylesbury has been located.
“Kyle, aged 16 from Aylesbury has been found safe and well.”