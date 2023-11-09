He was first reported missing on 6 October

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A boy from Aylesbury, who was reported as missing, has been found ‘safe and well’ Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (9 November).

Kyle, 16, was located after a month-long search.

He was first reported missing on 6 October, and on three occasions the police asked for the public’s help locating him.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police force spokesperson said: “A boy who went missing from Aylesbury has been located.