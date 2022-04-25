Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show returns to Aylesbury in May with Scott Ottaway drumming workshop

The ex-Searchers percussionist will be running one of many sessions at the event in Grange School on 7 May.

Other activities organised by Bucks-based company, Deer Spirit Events, include Reiki, a healing technique popular in Japanese culture, and an aura imaging session.

A previous wellbeing event

Deer Spirit Events says the event focuses on holistic health, wellbeing, spirituality and healthy living.

It features a main exhibition along with a programme of talks and workshops.

The group ran three events at the Aylesbury school last year, similar events took place in Thame, Berkhamsted, Great Missenden, Leighton Buzzard, Mursley, Milton Keynes and Oxford.

Exhibitors specialise in holistic and alternative therapies, they provide one-on-one psychic, clairvoyant, tarot and numerology readings and self-help advice.

Another look at a previous event

Crystals, spiritual and holistic goods, jewellery, salt lamps, arts and crafts, and much more will be available to purchase at the event.

Workshops cover palmistry, ley lines, consciousness and psychic development. There’ll also be a sound bath, a form of meditation set to sound.

Scott Ottaway, who advocates drumming as a way of helping people with their mental and emotional health will be on at 12.50pm.

Aura imaging expert, Steve Williams will be analysing people’s aura, using equipment based on Kirlian photography, invented by Semyon Kirlian in the 1950s.

Deer Spirit’s own Julie Fenn, also a local reiki master, will be running a workshop on how to use reiki to help yourself, loved ones, other people and the world. Reiki is a form of energy healing, first used in Japan at the beginning of the 20th Century.