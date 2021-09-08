Another Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show is coming to Aylesbury later this month, including a drumming workshop from Scott Ottaway.

It's the second spiritual event of this kind to arrive in Aylesbury in 2021, the former Searchers star will be running a drumming workshop.

The event takes place on Saturday 25 September at the Grange School between 11am and 5pm. It is run by Deer Spirit Events and focuses on holistic health, wellbeing, spirituality and healthy living.

Deer Spirit

As well as drumming workshops, Reiki, aura imaging and shamanism will be explored.

Reiki is a Japanese form of spiritual healing, which uses "universal energy" to mend and empower people.

Aura imaging, is a form of photography, used to record and display the electromagnetic energy that comes off a person's body.

Shamanism is a religious practice, where the workshop leader will attempt to connect with a spirit world through altered states of consciousness, such as trance.

Healing the soul

Alongside specialist workshops will be a main exhibition, guest talks are also organised.

Previously, these holistic minded events took place at the Guttman Centre at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

Exhibitors specialise in holistic and alternative therapies, provide one to one readings and offer self-help advice.

Retailers sell crystals, spiritual goods, jewellery, salt lamps, crystals, arts and crafts.

A host of speakers will be at the event

At September's event the workshops will focus on fear, crystals and healing, numerology, changing your life and further ideas based around self-help.

There’ll be a gong bath, another workshop which uses the healing vibrations of sound to soothe paritcipants.

Ottaway, has run a drumming workshop at previous events, he's also set up ‘Buckets for Bongos’, an ongoing mental health support project.

The event shaman, John Odinsson based in Gloucester, will centre his talk around the power of animals.

Steve Williams and Chris Frith will use aura imaging to analyse people's individual auras. The pair use equipment based on Kirlian photography, invented by Semyon Kirlian in the 1950s.