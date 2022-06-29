Michael Bublé fans in uproar over rare chair ban for Waddesdon Manor show

Some elderly lovers of the Canadian crooner and fans with injuries that make sitting or standing still for long stretches are weighing up whether to return their tickets.

Bublé is set to charm his fans travelling from Bucks and beyond on Saturday (2 July) in a one-off open-air showcase.

Curiously, other upcoming concerts at the famous Bucks venue are not subject to the same restrictions.

Michael Buble (Photo by Beatriz Velasco/Getty Images)

Fans visiting the Bucks estate to see McFly or Michael Ball and Alfie Boe can bring deck chairs and towels for comfort.

Senbla, which is running the events at the famous Bucks estate, is in charge of the parameters for all three gigs.

It states that, given Buble’s undoubted popularity, there are greater health and safety concerns surrounding hundreds or thousands of people bringing objects from home.

Waddesdon Manor

A woman from Brighton commented on Senbla’s Facebook page stating she had returned her tickets as the gig was no longer suitable for her elderly parents.

Karen Cole, who bought her tickets months ago, is now unsure on whether she will attend the event as a recent injury will make standing or sitting on the floor throughout the performance problematic for her.

She recently tore a ligament in her knee and is struggling to walk let alone stand or sit for long periods of time.

Bringing a fold up chair would at least allow her the comfort of being able to sit for spells.

She told The Bucks Herald: “I can’t believe they are not allowing it.

"All venues outside have chairs. We went to the Olly Murs gig last year and they have a square by the stage where you can stand and then an area around where you can sit down.”

Accessibility tickets can be purchased for the show, but Karen doesn’t like the idea of picking a separate booking and being potentially split up from her friends.

Other Michael Bublé fans have been caught off guard by the seating policies at his big outdoor gigs.

The Eastern Daily Press reports that many fans believed they would be able to bring along picnics and chairs to his upcoming Blickling Estate performance in Norwich.

A spokesman for Senbla told The Bucks Herald: “The scaling of the Michael Bublé concert from a ticketing point of view at Waddesdon is different to the others.

"As such, it is a health and safety hazard when you take into account the capacity vs space.

“We hope that no one’s experience will be spoiled, but having customers bring their own chairs into the arena would cause a difficult safety issue.

“We have accessible tickets for the show available, and as well as this would encourage anyone with any concerns to get in touch via email as our accessibility manager is on hand to deal with any issues.”