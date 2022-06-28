Davood Ghadami, has been announced as Abanazar in Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s production of Aladdin this Christmas.

Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) announced the 39-year-old actor as the baddie in its latest pantomime this morning (28 June).

Aladdin is showing at the theatre for an entire month between 2 December and 2 January, old pantomime favourites Andy Collins and La Voix are already on board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of Aylesbury's 2022 pantomime

Born in Harlow, Essex, Davood has appeared in some of Britain’s most popular television shows, including guest leads in Doctor Who, Top Boy, Silent Witness, Skins and Law and Order.

Best known for his starring role in Eastenders, the 39-year-old received a Best Newcomer gong at the TV Choice Awards.

He has received further industry recognition as a Best Newcomer and Best Actor nominee at The British Soap Awards.

Davood Ghadami

Outside of acting Davood once again impressed the British public making it all the way to the quarter finals of Strictly Come Dancing’s 15th season.

Previously, the popular television actor has starred in 13 written by Mike Bartlett at The National Theatre, as well as working at York Theatre Royal and Pilot Theatre.

He said: “I have heard amazing things about the Waterside’s panto, and have been forewarned that the audiences are likely to give me a good ol’ booing! Well, that’s great because I’m ready to be a baddie in a league of my own!.

"Watch out families of Bucks and beyond, this is going to be one helluva carpet ride – get practising your hisses and I’ll look forward to meeting you this Christmas – MWA HA HA!”

Organisers are promising a host of stunning costumes, singalong moments, dance numbers and a a magic carpet ride adventure to remember.”

Ticketing information is available on the ATG website.

Previously, BBC Three Counties presenter Andy Collins and former Britain’s Got Talent contestant La Voix were announced cast members in this year’s pantomime.