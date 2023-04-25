Meet the gym instructor who puts prisoners at HMP Aylesbury through their paces

One of the prison officers at the detention centre in Aylesbury took up the role after spending a decade working as a personal trainer in private gyms.

For six-and-a-half years, Darren Worrall, 35, has worked at HMP Aylesbury and has risen to the position of custodial manager.

Darren combines his passion for fitness with the enjoyment he gets from helping others. He spent 18 months on the landings as a prison officer before taking up a role in the gym where he still works today.

Darren previously worked as a personal trainer

In his management position he is in charge of six instructors and staff wellbeing.

Darren said: “Before joining HMP Aylesbury, I didn’t really know what to expect – my limited knowledge of prison officers was based on what I saw on TV. I don’t think anyone knows what it’s really like until you see it for yourself. It’s massively different in reality – most people think prison officers are burly blokes but it’s actually full of people from every walk of life.

“It is tough at first starting out as a prison officer, but once you’ve settled into the role it becomes easier, it’s no different from any other job in that respect. I was never a big fan of school or very academic, but you don’t need qualifications to be a prison officer, you just need to be able to talk to people and understand the situation you are in.”

Aylesbury prison

There are no previous qualifications needed to become an operational support staff or prison officer at HMP Aylesbury.

Darren added: “One of the things I love most about my role is that I am always supported if I have an idea for how we can do things differently. I think working in the gym is one of the best jobs you can have in the prison service, particularly if you love sport like I do.

“We are a new team and have lots of exciting projects - including a Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme, which aims to provide prisoners with new skills, improved fitness and enhanced employment prospects and a Twinning Project with Wycombe Wanderers foundation who run a leadership and coaching qualification with the prisoners.

"We are also introducing level 2 gym certificate for the prisoners which aims to equip them with the skills needed to run fitness sessions of their own. For me, sport is a great way of building an instant connection or rapport with others, including prisoners which is vital for reducing reoffending and protecting the public.”

Darren Worrall

HMP Aylesbury is a Category C training prison and officers at the site help to maintain safety standards on the inside, while also ensuring people leave with the skills and experience they need to secure a job.