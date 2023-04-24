Two men sentenced after admitting to dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Aylesbury

Two men from Luton have been sentenced after they admitted to dealing class A drugs from a car in Aylesbury.

On Thursday (20 April), Mohammad Hussain, 42, of Brook Street, Luton, was sentenced to an 18-month community order and will complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Rizwan Adatlat

His accomplice, Rizwan Adalat, 34, of Cambridge Street, Luton, pleaded guilty to the same offences and was sentenced on 23 December last year to three years and nine months’ imprisonment.

On 24 March 2021, officers from the Aylesbury Stronghold Team spotted the pair completing a drug deal in a car in Hampden Gardens.

They were followed by Thames Valley Police officers to St Annes Road and detained for a search.

Investigating officer, PC James Gordon, of the Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “I am pleased that the courts have handed a fitting sentence to Adalat and Hussain, who made the decision on the 24 March 2021 to travel to Aylesbury from Luton with the intention to deal class A drugs.

“Within 20 minutes of being in Aylesbury, both found themselves under arrest.

“I hope this serves a clear warning to anyone who wishes to deal drugs in the Aylesbury Vale, the Aylesbury Stronghold team will work tirelessly to ensure these criminals are dealt with robustly and put them before the courts.

“If you have, any information related to the supply of drugs in Aylesbury then please contact us by calling 101 or making a report online.